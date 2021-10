Young Thug has become a beloved artist by many in hip-hop and it should come as no surprise that whenever he drops a new album, fans are curious to see the direction in which he goes. Leading up to this new album Punk, Thugger teased a lot of guitar-based songs in an NPR Tiny Desk concert. While some thought the album would be rock-inspired, it seems as though the artist has opted for more acoustic-based sounds as the album is filled with guitar ballads and softer songs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO