CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Gold slips as dollar rally eclipses stagflation worries

By Reuters
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold prices edged lower on Monday, weighed by a rallying dollar on bets the U.S. Federal Reserve would not put off stimulus tapering, although stagflation expectations limited losses in inflation-hedge bullion. Spot gold was 0.1% lower at $1,754.54 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,755.7. "The...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Most Asian FX set for strong weekly gains as US dollar slips

BENGALURU (Oct 15): Most Asian currencies gained against the US dollar this week, as the greenback was headed for its first weekly loss in five after an improvement in risk appetite put a brake on the safe-haven currency's rally. Earlier this week, the US dollar touched a one-year high but...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Barrick Gold Stock Slips on Bear Note, Rising Bond Yields

The shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) are down 2.5% to trade at $19.11 this morning, as buillion prices drop on a rebound in U.S. bond yields, despite a cooling U.S. dollar. The miner also received a price-target cut from Bernstein earlier to $26.50 from $27.50. The brokerage bunch is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Prices#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#The U S Federal Reserve#Oanda#Fed#Blue Line Futures#Anz
CNBC

Gold gains on inflation jitters, dollar dip

Gold rose on Wednesday, boosted by concerns of an economic hit from soaring energy prices and a retreat in the dollar, as investors braced for U.S. inflation data. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,769.68 per ounce by 1024 GMT, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.7% to $1,770.60. The benchmark U.S....
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

The U.S. Dollar Slips Ahead Of CPI

The US dollar was trading with a lower bias ahead of the September CPI report due early in the North American session. Long-term yields softened yesterday and slipped further today, leaving the US 10-year yield near 1.56%. European benchmark yields were 3-4 bp lower. The shorter-end of the US coupon curve, the two-year yield was firmer.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold and Silver higher, sell the rally

Gold and silver are seeing a solid rally this morning, pushing up to our resistance levels. Until proven otherwise, we are selling at resistance with the trend still lower. Based on the trend and recent price action, there are two choices, observe and wait for the trend reversal or sell at resistance.
MARKETS
mining.com

Gold price rallies as bond yields, dollar retreat

Gold advanced nearly 2% on Wednesday on a retreat in the dollar and US Treasury yields, with investors’ focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for confirmation of its tapering strategy. Spot gold rose 1.9% to $1,794.73 per ounce by noon EDT, near its highest in a...
MARKETS
investing.com

Australian dollar rides stagflation rocket to nowhere

DXY was hit last night and EUR rose as US inflation only came in stinking hot:. AUD jumped and looks set for more until energy pops:. US CPI in September rose 0.4%m/m and 5.4%y/y (est. +0.3%m/m, 5.3%y/y), with the ex-food and energy measure +0.2%m/m and 4.0%y/y (as expected). Supply chain disruptions are continuing to lift prices, although gains have moderated over the last three months. Used vehicle and airfare prices fell in September after a large three-month climb through June. There were large gains in new car and food prices, but a large drop in apparel prices.
ECONOMY
gold-eagle.com

Dollar Remains Strong and Rushes Further. Gold in Pain?

The old saying goes: in the case of gold and the dollar, the latter’s uprising is the former’s downsizing. Will we see this materializing once again?. With the USD Index shrugging off the weak U.S. nonfarm payrolls print on Oct. 8 and demonstrating more and more resiliency as the months progress, the dollar basket has not only verified the breakout above the neckline of its inverse (bullish) head & shoulders pattern, but it’s also finding higher levels of support.
MARKETS
gold-eagle.com

Digital Gold And A Mighty Miners Rally

The world is becoming more digital. In time, citizens will partake in blockchain-based games so powerful… that the human brain will believe the game is reality. That’s a disturbing thought, but there are more pleasant aspects to the digital world. In the West, most gold market investors have failed to...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
investing.com

Stagflation fears stalk shares, rising yields lift dollar

LONDON (Reuters) - Stagflation jitters stunted growth in global shares on Monday, while bets that major central banks will tighten monetary policy pushed up bond yields and lifted the dollar to a near three-year peak against the Japanese yen. Brent oil prices extended their bull run to reach ground last...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Futures dip as oil rally fuels inflation worries

Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Monday as surging commodity prices added to inflation worries, which could cloud the earnings season set to start with Wall Street banks later this week. Rising raw material costs, labor shortages and other supply chain bottlenecks have raised concerns of...
BUSINESS
fxempire.com

Gold Losing Sparkle To Strong U.S Dollar, Bitcoin

Gold prices were lower in London on Friday morning, as traders refrained from making major bets ahead of the latest U.S. jobs report. At the time of writing, gold futures were trading about $1,754 per ounce after losing 0.25%. Despite a small advance on Friday, the dollar remained below a one-year high, which is usually inverse to gold prices.
CURRENCIES
etftrends.com

The Threat of Stagflation Could Push Gold Prices Higher

Breaking through the $1,800 price ceiling is so close, but seems so far for gold, but the threat of stagflation could allow for the precious metal to succeed. Stagflation, an economic landscape featuring high inflation coupled with slow economic growth, could be just what gold needs. According to a recent Kitco News report, stagflation could be the major tailwind gold needs to smash through the $1,800 level — a $5,500 price prediction was offered by analysts in a report by investment bank Jefferies Group.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold’s Lackluster Year May Get a Boost as Stagflation Risks Grow

(Bloomberg) -- Gold’s traditional role as a hedge against inflation has faltered all year, but growing risks that the global recovery could stall as price pressures rise may signal a turnaround for the precious metal. Inflation had already been increasing on the back of unprecedented pandemic-era stimulus and as the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy