'Home Town': Erin Napier Reveals Special Detail About Their House

By Alyssa Fikse
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Town host Erin Napier loves to give her social media followers glimpses Into her home life as well. Napier's job is to make her clients' homes beautiful, but her skills start with her own family's nest. Napier posted a sweet detail from her kitchen on Instagram, showing off a doorframe that is marked with her oldest daughter Helen's growing heights. Her younger daughter, Mae, was born last year, so she's sure to join Helen on the doorframe when she's old enough.

