October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month; Underground Railroad Inc. with resources

Saginaw, Mich. - The past year and a half has been busy for domestic violence advocates and safe centers. According to the national domestic violence hotline—more than 1 and 3 women – and more than 1 and 4 men will experience rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner. October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month reminds survivors of abuse or those currently going through it, that they are not alone.