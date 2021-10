Looking at real estate can be a lot of fun, whether you're looking to purchase a property or not. And this amazing property in Pittsburg is one that will make your jaw drop, it really is that spectacular. This Pittsburg palace that is currently for sale has an indoor pool, spa, sauna, and so much more that is if you can afford the almost $4 million dollar asking price. Although this $4 million dollar home could be yours for much less seeing as how it goes up for auction (through Concierge Auctions) next week with the reserve at only $2,495,000.

PITTSBURG, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO