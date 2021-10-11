CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebar used to break glass door at Pinellas County Justice Center

Two people in custody after breaking into the Pinellas County Justice Center. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Court Security called deputies at 8:34 p.m. today about a break-in at the front entrance of the building at 14250 49th Street North in Clearwater.

When deputies arrived they saw the front door shattered and saw Catherine Adams, 47, inside the building. Adams was confronted by deputies, exited the building, and was arrested.

A second person was also found inside the courthouse. He was identified as William Atkins, 49. Deputies say that Atkins use a small piece of rebar to shatter the glass door to get into the courthouse.

Investigators do not believe the two people made it past the inside security checkpoint.

Both Adams and Atkins have been arrested and will be booked into Pinellas County Jail.

This remains an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh browser at abcactionnews.com for updates

