Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A tornado watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hughes; Seminole A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SEMINOLE AND NORTHWESTERN HUGHES COUNTIES At 946 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles northwest of Wetumka to 5 miles west of Spaulding, moving east-northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Seminole, Holdenville, Wewoka, Konawa, Wetumka, Bowlegs, Cromwell, Yeager, Spaulding and Lima. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
