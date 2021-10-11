Manchester City on the hunt for Dortmund defender, eager to solve left-back problems

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been refused bail for the third time ahead of his rape trial next year.The French defender is accused of raping two women and sexually assaulting a third.Mendy, 27, has been in custody for the last seven weeks since his arrest in August, and is on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool.He was not present for the 50-minute bail hearing at Chester Crown Court, where the press were excluded, before Judge Patrick Thompson.Mendy was charged on 26 August over an alleged rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in early January this...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO