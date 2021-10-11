CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City on the hunt for Dortmund defender, eager to solve left-back problems

By Miguel Robles
 5 days ago
Manchester City is gaining significant interest in Borussia Dortmund’s primary left-back amid the absence of starter Benjamin Mendy. According to Fichajes, Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro is among Manchester City’s shortlist for new left-backs. Despite an eventful transfer window by chasing Harry Kane and signing Jack Grealish for £100 million, Pep Guardiola seems keen on adding another player.

