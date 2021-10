CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are restricting time off for officers until further notice. A memo issued Saturday said elective time off for officers will be restricted, and will require the approval of a supervisor with a rank of deputy chief of higher within the officer’s chain of command. A statement to be read at officer roll calls did not specify the reason for the restriction. But it comes amid a standoff between City Hall and the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. CBS 2 has not heard back from Chicago Police on whether the restriction is related...

