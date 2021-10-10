Soak in the seasonal color during a fall hike

Our annual show of fall foliage colors began a bit later this season as rainy weather and relatively warm temperatures seemed to have slowed down the initial changes. Sadly, once the process begins, it proceeds far too quickly. I expect peak color to happen sometime around mid-October for the mountain regions in Greene, Ulster and Delaware Counties and perhaps a week to two weeks later for the valley towns. It takes only a few short weeks to go from zero color to peak color. The older I get, the quicker this process seems to occur each year. Roadside trees, which are usually under stress to begin with, are often are the first to change leaf color. I have heard that some people are predicting less than an optimal display, since the wet summer caused lots of foliar diseases on trees such as sugar maples and many of our ash trees have already succumbed to the Emerald Ash Borer. There are some conspicuous bare zones in our forests where entire groves of ash trees have succumbed to this pest.

GREENE, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO