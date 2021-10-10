CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Soak in the seasonal color during a fall hike

By Debbie Juniewicz, , Contributing Writer
dayton.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrunchy leaves underfoot and a canopy of vibrant orange, yellow and red leaves overhead; fall hikes are a delight for the senses. While most of the state is still fairly green, it won’t be long before the Miami Valley is ablaze with fall colors. Ohio Department of Natural Resources fall color forester David Parrott estimates that Southwest Ohio should be at or near its fall color peak between Oct. 20-25. But there are a few variables.

www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfmynews2.com

Blue Ridge Parkway: Best stops for fall color views, hiking, waterfalls

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — It's the drive with views that never disappoint. It's leaf-peeping season once again along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The parkway is 469 miles long, stretching from Virginia to Georgia. The scenic mountain views, hiking trails, waterfalls, and changing colors are just some of the reasons why so many people make the trip each fall.
TRAVEL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Plant in fall for a colorful spring

The days are getting shorter, and the temperatures are finally getting cooler, meaning fall has arrived. While many of our gardening activities are starting to wind down, it’s time to start thinking about planting our spring-blooming bulbs. Bulbs such as crocus, tulips, daffodils, as well as a host of others, can provide a burst of color early in the year before many of our other landscape plants begin blooming.
GARDENING
nonpareilonline.com

Tips on taking your dog for a hike during these cool temperatures amid the fall foliage

If you love to hike and you own a dog, we hope you’ll consider bringing Fido along on some nature trail adventures during these wonderful autumn days. The crunching of leaves underfoot and the crisp air, paired with the beckoning of trails once obscured by overgrowth are now able to be explored. Not only will your dog appreciate every sniff in which she gets to indulge but you get the benefit of extra company while out exploring the great outdoors.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Canyon News

Fall Color To Fall For This ‘Autumn’

UNITED STATES—Autumn is also fall here. Actually, ‘fall’ is the more popular name. It had been the popular name in England during the Sixteenth Century. The (generally) French name of ‘autumn’ became more common there during the Seventeenth Century. Yet, both names remained in use in the American Colonies. That is why autumn foliar color is more simply fall color.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Fall Colors#Forester#Buckeye#Odnr#Dayton Hikers
WVNews

Fall arrives and paints Four Seasons country with brilliant colors

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Fall has officially arrived and in some places the foliage is already hinting that spring and summer greens will soon start changing to fall’s scarlet and gold, but exactly when this will happen is different from region to region. The West Virginia Department of Tourism keeps fall...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Only In Ohio

Conkle’s Hollow Gorge Trail Is An Easy Ohio Hike That Transforms Into A World Of Fall Colors Each Year

Hiking is one of our favorite fall pastimes in Ohio. While you can find plenty of all-day hiking excursions, sometimes it’s best to pick an easier trail that allows you plenty of time and energy to admire your surroundings. That’s certainly the case with Conkle’s Hollow Trail. This relatively short-and-sweet hike will take you through […] The post Conkle’s Hollow Gorge Trail Is An Easy Ohio Hike That Transforms Into A World Of Fall Colors Each Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
pinecountynews.com

Enjoy fall colors before they are gone

Red, orange and yellow leaves dance in the air as they twirl slowly towards the ground on a warm fall breeze. Colorful trees still edge the roads, lakes and other bodies of water in some areas during nature’s segue between summer and winter. In many areas the trees have already shed their leaves, covering trails and roads in a crunchy carpet.
LIFESTYLE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Fall Color: Update

By now, I'm sure you've noticed that leaf color is really starting to change across the area, especially the maple trees. In the latest report from the Iowa DNR on September 27:. Northeast Iowa is reporting that the hillsides still look mostly green with splashes of color from scattered trees....
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
transylvaniatimes.com

Fall Colors Predicted To Be Good

With the official start of autumn here, leaf-looking season is right around the corner and two local professors are making their predictions for this year's fall colors. Brevard College professor Jennifer Frick-Rupert said she expects it to be a good year for leaf colors. "We had so much rain leading...
BREVARD, NC
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Fall colors Impressive this year

It seemed as if in the span of just one week in September the colors of fall showed up almost uniformly around Jackson Hole. The foliage in the mountains and canyons and around the valley all came together in unison with a brilliant display of yellow, orange and red. The last time I can recall a fall this spectacular was about 15 years ago, in late September and early October 2006.
SCIENCE
Great Bend Tribune

Enjoy the beauty and science of fall color

The brilliant fall color in our landscapes is a magical transformation that happens each year. And the science behind it is just as intriguing. Each fall as the days shorten our deciduous trees and shrubs begin this transformation. The plants produce less of the chlorophyll that gives leaves their normal green color. The existing chlorophyll starts breaking down, revealing the underlying pigments of yellow, red or orange.
GARDENING
hudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: Fall colors

Our annual show of fall foliage colors began a bit later this season as rainy weather and relatively warm temperatures seemed to have slowed down the initial changes. Sadly, once the process begins, it proceeds far too quickly. I expect peak color to happen sometime around mid-October for the mountain regions in Greene, Ulster and Delaware Counties and perhaps a week to two weeks later for the valley towns. It takes only a few short weeks to go from zero color to peak color. The older I get, the quicker this process seems to occur each year. Roadside trees, which are usually under stress to begin with, are often are the first to change leaf color. I have heard that some people are predicting less than an optimal display, since the wet summer caused lots of foliar diseases on trees such as sugar maples and many of our ash trees have already succumbed to the Emerald Ash Borer. There are some conspicuous bare zones in our forests where entire groves of ash trees have succumbed to this pest.
GREENE, NY
Only In Michigan

Paddle Past October Colors During This Fall Foliage Canoe Trip In Michigan

There’s nothing more magical than enjoying an outdoor adventure among the fall foliage in Michigan. October is the perfect time of year to head outside and immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of the season, whether you’re strolling along a hiking trail or settling in for a picnic at the park. If you’d like to […] The post Paddle Past October Colors During This Fall Foliage Canoe Trip In Michigan appeared first on Only In Your State.
MICHIGAN STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fall Colors Are Approaching Fast

As the leaves begin to change colors as fall progresses, there are peak times to see the leaves transitioning. According to the latest report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for Dallas, Greene and Guthrie counties in central Iowa the landscape is now seeing more yellows from ash, elm and walnut trees while poison ivy, sumac and dogwood plants are red along roads and woodland areas.
GREENE, IA
The Oregonian

Soaking up the rain on a fall hike through the Coast Range

The rain started as soon as I set foot on the trail, a fine mist growing into a shower that drenched the Coast Range forest. Setting off on a 13-mile hike along the Wilson River Trail in the Tillamook State Forest, there was little I could do but embrace the rain – a necessary mindset for anyone hiking in wet western Oregon during the fall.
ENVIRONMENT
Lowell Sun

Enjoying fall colors? Thank a squirrel

As a gardener who also likes to feed the birds, I have a love-hate relationship with squirrels. They dig up flower bulbs, steal my birdseed and bury nuts in my herb box. We even had a family of squirrels take up residence in our attic once. We listened to thumps, scratches and scurrying at all hours of the day and night, driving the dogs and us bonkers until we had them trapped and humanely removed.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy