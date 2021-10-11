Chiefs and Bills enter weather delay at halftime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs and Bills are in a weather delay at half time of their Sunday night football game against the Bills.

The Chiefs trail the Bills 24-13 going in the delay.

Based off of current weather trends heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will continue to push into northeast Kansas as well as Kansas City. Frequent lightning is also being observed with these thunderstorms which will likely impact just how fast the players can get back on the field.

See radar below for current conditions across the area.

