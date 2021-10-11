CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Teacher Wins National Hero Award

By Staff Report
ospreyobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Brooks, a kindergarten teacher at SouthShore Montessori School, recently received the National Harmony Hero award for her Tampa Bay Monarch Project. The Harmony Hero Award Program is part of EarthKind’s 2021 Year of the Monarch national initiative. Through a rigorous nomination and selection process, the nation’s leading plant-based pest prevention brand is recognizing one K-12 teacher across the country each month who is committed to implementing eco education initiatives around monarch butterflies into their curriculum while focusing on getting kids outdoors and connected to nature at an impressionable age.

