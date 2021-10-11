Raiders Need To Realize They Can't Run The Football

We've talked many a time how Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden wants to commit to running the ball and having balance on offense.

Based on the results we've seen so far this season, it doesn't seem the Raiders have the personnel to make that a reality.

That was hammered home in their second straight loss to the Chicago Bears, losing, 20-9.

While the Raiders offense didn't have many opportunities to sustain scoring drives, when they were on the field, their problems in the running game continued.

On 22 rushes, the Silver and Black only finished with 71 yards, which averages out to a little over three yards a carry.

Even after making an adjustment to their offensive line, starting Brandon Parker at right tackle and moving Alex Leatherwood inside, it didn't make any significant improvement.

Yes, running back Josh Jacobs has dealt with injuries and so has the Raiders offensive line, but with the group they currently have, Las Vegas just can't find ways to execute.

They've rushed for 100 or more yards in only one of their first five games, and the offense has generally looked better when it's run through quarterback Derek Carr.

Granted, the Raiders offensive line has also struggled in giving Carr a clean pocket, giving up three or more sacks in four of five games.

When he does get time, though, Carr has the weapons to make big plays down the field and give the Raiders the best chance to win.

It may go against what Gruden believes makes a winning football team, but unless a rapid turnaround happens, the Raiders have to embrace becoming a pass-first team.

