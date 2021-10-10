UpClose: Captain Ed Ramirez of the West Hollywood Sheriff Dept. Part 2

West Hollywood….our city council is at it again!. Tucked neatly into the consent calendar for tomorrow night’s city council meeting (a strategic move to avoid discussion, debate or dissension) is an ordinance put forth by Sepi Shyne and John Erickson that bans the use of plastic products in food service. This means that restaurants, already overwhelmed as they attempt to keep up with new pandemic-related operational guidelines, will have to allocate time and resources to sourcing replacements for the single-use plastic straws, utensils, containers, lids, lid plugs, cups, bowls that were actually mandated during the pandemic. And you can bet that the cost of suitable replacements for these items will be higher, meaning one more hit to the bottom line of these businesses that are already dealing with the huge losses of nearly two years of business interruptions resulting from the pandemic and the protests that closed businesses throughout West Hollywood repeatedly.

