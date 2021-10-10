UpClose: Captain Ed Ramirez of the West Hollywood Sheriff Dept. Part 2
We will now go on to part two. Thank you again. Let’s talk about the three biggest issues facing you in West Hollywood — tell us where’s the pain in your job?. I will say that the biggest issues in the City of West Hollywood are dealing with our homeless, our transient population that has mental illness, that have substance abuse problems, and our mail thefts and probably our vehicle burglaries or burglaries in general.wehoville.com
