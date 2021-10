This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes director Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed the new Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.” Cretton also co-wrote the film. His other films include “Just Mercy” and “The Glass Castle.” Cretton tells The Treatment about how his films often reflect the challenges he is facing in his life at the time he makes them. He says it was essential for him and his writing partner to have the characters in “Shang-Chi” be represented in a three-dimensional way and not as stereotypes. And he talks about the importance of going to see movies, any movies, when he was a child growing up in Hawaii.

