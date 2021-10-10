Neighborly help

To the good Samaritans who helped me out of the ditch on Ivory on Tuesday (and all those who stopped to make sure I was okay), thank you! Had it not been for you, I would have been stuck there for hours and likely caused even more folks to end up off the road. Your kindness and generosity with your time was a much-needed reminder of the true Alaskan spirit and why I choose to live here. In this time of polarization, it’s wonderful to see strangers helping strangers and to remember that we are all in this together.