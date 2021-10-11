Lawrence White Hager III, 63, of Owensboro, passed away Friday October 8, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his wife by his side. He was born March 23, 1958, in Owensboro, to the late Lawrence White Hager Jr. and Frankie Scott Hager. Larry graduated from ITT Technical Institute with a degree in electrical engineering and graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College with a bachelor’s in business. He was employed as an electrician at Kaiser (formally known as Alcoa) in Newburgh for over 20 years, also, a member of the United Steel Workers of America. Larry was an avid reader, he was a great listener, was known to be a problem solver at work and at home, not once complaining about having to do his job, and always thrived to be a helper at whatever he was needed for. He enjoyed teaching his stepson Hayden and helping to mold his life. He loved spending time with his family, adored spending time with his first-born infant son, “baby Law”, and enjoyed watching him grow.