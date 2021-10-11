John Wayne’s Daughter Marisa Says He Represented ‘Core Values of United States’

Marisa Silver also talks about the impact and legacy of her mother’s work. Trailblazing filmmaker Joan Micklin Silver passed away last New Year’s Eve, leaving behind an indelible legacy of cinema. In recent years, Cohen Media Group acquired the rights to several of her films, releasing a critically-lauded restoration of her second film 'Between The Lines' in 2019. Her first film, 'Hester Street,' is the latest film to receive a restoration. When first released in 1975, the independently released take on immigrant Jews in 1890s New York City received widespread acclaim, and an Oscar nomination for its star Carol Kane. It was added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress in 2011 for its cultural contribution to American cinema. Cohen Media Group’s new 4k restoration had its world premiere at the New York Film Festival and is now playing in theaters in New York City, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO