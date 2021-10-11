CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Wayne’s Daughter Marisa Says He Represented ‘Core Values of United States’

By John Jamison
 5 days ago
For many, John Wayne continues to be a symbol of the American way of life. Even though he died in 1979, his legacy endures today through his classic films and, of course, his family. At his peak, however, there was hardly a person alive more synonymous with the United States. During an episode of the John Wayne Gritcast, Ethan, Patrick, and Marisa Wayne talked about how their dad represented our nation’s core values.

