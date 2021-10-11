CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coal County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coal; Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Eastern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 945 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Cromwell to 3 miles west of Stonewall, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ada, Seminole, Holdenville, Wewoka, Wetumka, Byng, Allen, Stonewall, Bowlegs, Dustin, Francis, Calvin, Stuart, Lamar, Sasakwa, Gerty, Horntown, Yeager, Atwood and Fittstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued As Storms Move In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for parts of the tri-state as storms move into the area. The following areas are under the warning until 4 p.m.:  Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware; West central Salem County in southern New Jersey; and Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania. STORM TIMELINE Clouds will increase through the morning as a cold-front approaches. Showers and storms developing west to east through the late afternoon bring some concern; any storm that gains strength could make some damaging winds and/or an isolated tornado.   After midnight, skies will clear up, and much colder air will come in with morning lows on Sunday in the 40s and low 50s. Daytime highs on Sunday will hover near 60. Fair weather clouds build in during the afternoon turning skies partly cloudy. The crisp fall-like conditions will last through Wednesday with a return to 70s by Thursday. TODAY: Warm and breezy, clouds increase, storms later today (Possible Severe). High 80 TONIGHT: Storms possible early, then clearing toward dawn and chilly. Low 53 SUNDAY: Sunny, chilly start, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 63 MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 64 TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. High 68
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Northumberland, Western Essex, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Northumberland; Western Essex; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, southeastern Caroline, Westmoreland, northwestern King William and Essex Counties through 415 PM EDT At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dahlgren to near Loretto to near Dawn. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Montross, Champlain, Callao, Beulahville, Kinsale, Dawn, Loretto, Heathsville, Leedstown, Farnham, Mangohick, Haynesville, Newtown, Newland, Coles Point, Dunnsville and Hague. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This severe thunderstorm may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey South central Morris County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey Somerset County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey East central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton to near New Hope, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Somerville, Somerset, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Middlesex, Bound Brook, Manville, Mendham, Flemington, Clinton, Pennington, Peapack And Gladstone, New Hope, Hopewell, Lebanon, Far Hills, Rocky Hill, Stockton, Millstone and Skillman. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 38. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Severe Weather Statement issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salem THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:59:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This severe thunderstorm may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey South central Morris County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey Somerset County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey East central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton to near New Hope, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Somerville, Somerset, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Middlesex, Bound Brook, Manville, Mendham, Flemington, Clinton, Pennington, Peapack And Gladstone, New Hope, Hopewell, Lebanon, Far Hills, Rocky Hill, Stockton, Millstone and Skillman. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 38. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen, Essex, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Northwestern Essex County in northeastern New Jersey Northern Westchester County in southeastern New York Eastern Orange County in southeastern New York Putnam County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 453 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Chester to East Hanover, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Paterson, Wayne, New City, Newburgh, Paramus, West Milford, Ossining, Ridgewood, Peekskill, Monsey, Nanuet, Ramsey, Ringwood, Haverstraw and Tarrytown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Addison, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Addison; Chittenden; Lamoille; Orange; Rutland; Washington; Windsor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE...EASTERN ADDISON...NORTH CENTRAL RUTLAND...SOUTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 324 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stowe to South Lincoln to near Bread Loaf, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Middlebury, Morrisville, Braintree Hill, Cambridge, Salisbury, Waterbury Village, Lincoln, Hyde Park, Worcester, Middlesex, Granville, Hancock, Ripton, Morrisville Village, Moretown, Underhill State Park, Leicester, E F Knapp State Airport and Elmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:38:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer; Middlesex; Morris; Somerset THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTH CENTRAL MORRIS...NORTHWESTERN MERCER...SOMERSET AND NORTHWESTERN MIDDLESEX COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Severe Weather Statement issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Chittenden, Franklin, Lamoille by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chittenden; Franklin; Lamoille THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, NY

