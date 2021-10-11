Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Coal, Hughes, Pontotoc, Seminole by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-10 21:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Coal; Hughes; Pontotoc; Seminole The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Seminole County in east central Oklahoma Eastern Pontotoc County in east central Oklahoma Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 945 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Cromwell to 3 miles west of Stonewall, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ada, Seminole, Holdenville, Wewoka, Wetumka, Byng, Allen, Stonewall, Bowlegs, Dustin, Francis, Calvin, Stuart, Lamar, Sasakwa, Gerty, Horntown, Yeager, Atwood and Fittstown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
