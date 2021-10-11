CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put Astros’ Dusty Baker in the Hall of Fame, White Sox’ Tony La Russa says

By Steve Greenberg
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Dusty Baker was still managing in Cincinnati when he first started seeing himself in the context of the all-time greats. A Reds clubhouse manager, Mark Stowe, would bring him a lineup card to keep each time he passed a Hall of Famer on the all-time wins list. There were more than a few of those times, too, and — keep in mind — this was 2008 through 2013. Before Baker’s stint with the Nationals. Before his stint with the powerhouse Astros.

