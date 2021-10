A Bell 407 helicopter from the same organization swooped in after the Mi-17 was forced to make an emergency landing. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Earlier this year, Dan Moore, who owns a farm in North Carolina, had unusual visits by not one, but two secretive aircraft. After a Russian-made Mi-17 Hip-type helicopter made an emergency landing, a dark gray Bell 407 arrived with replacement parts. The Bell 407 may well have been one of a trio that flew around the greater Los Angeles area in California earlier this year, something The War Zone covered extensively, and both of these helicopters may belong to an especially shadowy U.S. military aviation unit.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 29 DAYS AGO