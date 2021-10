The City of Detroit has never had a cider mill before. Leandra King is changing that with Detroit Farm & Cider. On a recent dewy morning, a group of nearly 50 elementary and middle school students from Detroit Public Schools arrive on a farm in northwest Detroit. This four-acre, sweeping plot of land is home to a hidden treasure in the city: Detroit Farm & Cider, a 139-tree arbor filled with apple, pear, plum and peach trees and, soon, what might be the first Black-owned cider mill in the country (more on that later). It rained earlier, and occasionally water sprinkles down from the leaves of the trees that arch over the farm, which, despite its size, is nearly invisible from the street in the Dexter-Linwood neighborhood where it sits.

