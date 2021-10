The winning goal came on a second-half own goal, which was befitting of a sloppy match which didn't have much flow to it. A 54th-minute corner kick was deflected by Panama captain Anibal Godoy and off U.S. forward Gyasi Zardes and into the back of the net. In fairness, it was a just lead for Panama which did more to seek out a winner during the course of the 90 minutes. It was the same night that Panama clinched its first-ever World Cup qualification.

MLS ・ 5 DAYS AGO