Two men, one from New Jersey and the other from Florida, have been charged with allegedly conspiring to illegally sell guns in and around Monmouth and Ocean Counties. Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig says 31-year-old Manuel Espinosa-Ozoria of Bartow, FL, and 24-year-old Enrique Quijada of Freehold, NJ, are each charged with one count of conspiracy to engage in firearms trafficking. Espinosa-Ozoria was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Quijada is additionally charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by an alien unlawfully present in the United States.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO