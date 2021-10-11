CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creek County, OK

Tornado Warning issued for Creek by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Creek A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CREEK COUNTY At 942 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Welty, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Slick This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 189. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

