Oil gains as energy demand rises; WTI tops $80

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has shown itself to be positive again during the trading session on Thursday as we have broken above the $81.40 level. However, we have not broken above the top of the shooting star from the Monday session, and that is what we need to see in order to continue going higher for a bigger move. I do think that happens, but we have been consolidating for a while in order to digest the massive gains that we recently have had.

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO