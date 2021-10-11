CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil gains as energy demand rises; WTI tops $80

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Monday, extending multiweek gains, amid supply restraint from major producers and growing demand for fuels as economies try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Brent crude was up 81 cents, or 1%, at $83.20 a barrel by 0212 GMT, after gaining almost 4%...

dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Crude Oil Rallies Yet Again

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has shown itself to be positive again during the trading session on Thursday as we have broken above the $81.40 level. However, we have not broken above the top of the shooting star from the Monday session, and that is what we need to see in order to continue going higher for a bigger move. I do think that happens, but we have been consolidating for a while in order to digest the massive gains that we recently have had.
moneyandmarkets.com

“Old Energy” Still Has Legs After Oil’s $120 Price Surge

West Texas Intermediate crude oil is now trading for around $80 per barrel, touching levels not seen since 2014. Just a year and a half ago, you literally couldn’t give it away. Oil prices went to negative $37.63 in April 2020, as you might remember, meaning that rather than pay for oil, you would have been paid to cart it away. We’ve gone from oil having a value of less than zero to having it trade at multi-year highs.
jwnenergy.com

Brent oil hits $85 as energy crisis stokes demand before winter

Oil rose past $85/bbl in London for the first time since 2018, the latest milestone in a global energy crunch that has been prices soar. Brent futures briefly passed that level, before paring some gains. Brent for December settlement added one per cent to $84.80/bbl at 1:35 p.m. in London, after rising as much as 1.3 per cent. West Texas Intermediate for November rose 0.7 per cent to $81.87/bbl.
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
Reuters

Oil prices rise, as Saudis dismiss supply concerns as demand grows

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday after top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply and the International Energy Agency said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil among power generators. The market largely shrugged off an unexpectedly large...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in natural-gas supplies below some market forecasts

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 81 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 8. That was a bit lower than the average increase of 89 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.369 trillion cubic feet, down 501 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 174 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas extended their early gains, trading up 33 cents, or 5.9%, at $5.92 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.809 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
KREX

US wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September […]
MarketWatch

EIA reports a third straight weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 6.1 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 8. That defied expectations for an average 500,000 barrel decline expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.2 million-barrel climb, according to sources. Supply data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Columbus Day holiday. The EIA also reported a weekly inventory decline of 2 million barrels for gasoline, but said distillate supplies were "virtually unchanged" last week. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 400,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up 57 cents, or 0.7%, at $81.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $81.23 before the supply data.
