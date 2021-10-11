CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atoka County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Atoka, Bryan, Coal, Johnston, Marshall by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Coal; Johnston; Marshall The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Johnston County in southeastern Oklahoma Bryan County in southeastern Oklahoma Southern Coal County in southeastern Oklahoma Eastern Marshall County in southeastern Oklahoma Southwestern Atoka County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 943 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Reagan to 3 miles west of Eisenhower State Park, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Durant, Madill, Atoka, Tishomingo, Coalgate, Kingston, Colbert, Caddo, Bokchito, Ravia, Achille, Wapanucka, Stringtown, Lehigh, Bennington, Silo, Milburn, Tushka, Caney and Kenefic. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

