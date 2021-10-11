Foxtel IQ5 Review – Where Pay TV makes its case to the streaming generation

Shorts International, owner of ShortsTV, has struck a deal with Rakuten TV to roll out the Shorts and Cortos channels across Europe.
The free-to-view advertising supported short film channels will initially be available in the U.K., Italy, Spain and throughout the Nordics, via the Rakuten TV branded remote-control and pre-installed app on smart TV devices.
The service will feature award-winning international short films available on ShortsTV alongside local content and films featuring emerging talent curated from the Oscars and British, Italian, Spanish and Scandinavian competitions, across live action, animation, and documentary categories.
Films available at launch include “Killing Thyme,” starring...
