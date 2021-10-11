Foxtel IQ5 Review – Where Pay TV makes its case to the streaming generation

As far as hangout sitcoms go, throwing a misfit group of ghosts from completely different time periods together in one crumbling old house is a smart way to get new mileage out of a time-worn concept. It’s no wonder that CBS, by way of former “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, seized the opportunity to use this premise, which is as fantastical as it is economical. As originally conceived for the BBC by a collection of “Horrible Histories” writers, “Ghosts” made room for screwball comedy and jokes ranging from extremely silly to unexpectedly profound. (If you haven’t already, you can see it for yourself now on HBO Max. In reimagining the series for American television, Port and Wiseman strive to tap into the alchemy that made the original so immediately compelling.

