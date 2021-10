DIXMOOR, Illinois - On Saturday in suburban Dixmoor, water pressure fell so low that people just didn't have water coming out of the taps. The Village told FOX 32 Chicago that water pressure fell to half its normal level on Saturday, which effectively cut off the water supply for all Dixmoor residents. Water pressure has to be at least 35 pounds of pressure per square inch to get water to all the homes in Dixmoor, but pressure has fallen to single digits.

DIXMOOR, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO