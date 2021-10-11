Whitney motorcycle crash investigated

Photo by RobShotsFalls police investigate a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a motor vehicle at Whitney Avenue and 22nd Street on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to 22nd Street and Whitney Avenue Sunday afternoon for a serious crash involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, about 4:50 p.m., firefighters reported that the male motorcyclist had “critical injuries” and the male driver of the Dodge Avenger was walking around and appeared uninjured.

Bystanders reported that the Dodge Avenger was traveling eastbound, the wrong way, down Whitney Avenue when it collided with the motorcycle, which was traveling southbound on 22nd Street.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. The male driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police.

The Niagara Falls Police Crash Management Unit is responding to the scene.

It was the second serious motorcycle crash of the weekend. About 1o:20 p.m. Friday, Falls police responded to a crash on the 300 block of Buffalo Avenue.

A man on a motorcycle heading east on Buffalo Avenue failed to navigate a turn and crashed.

The 47-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he was in critical condition on Saturday afternoon.

The police Crash Management Team responded and is continuing the investigation.