Rafa Cabrera Bello wins Spanish Open in playoff; Jon Rahm T-17
MADRID - With Jon Rahm out of contention, Rafa Cabrera Bello prevailed in a Spanish duel with Adri Arnaus on the first playoff hole to win the Spanish Open on Sunday. Cabrera Bello shot a 2-under 69 in the final round to finish tied at 19 under par for the tournament with Arnaus, who closed with a 4-under 67 and fell just short of his first European Tour victory. It was the fourth European Tour win for Cabrera Bello, and his first since the 2017 Scottish Open.www.chatsports.com
