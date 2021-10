DULUTH -- If you love to camp, would like to work from home and maybe have some tech skills for building and running apps and websites, Sarah Smith is looking for you. Smith is founder of The Dyrt, the nation’s top app for camping that now has someone visiting every second of every day on average — a projected 20 million visitors this year alone. It’s the most-used camping app in the U.S.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO