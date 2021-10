Bolden's six targets were good for second place on the team, behind Jakobi Meyers. Damien Harris and J.J. Taylor combined for just three targets tonight, and the latter was sent to coach Belichick's doghouse after coughing up a fumble in the third frame. This could potentially result in Rhamondre Stevenson being re-activated for next week versus the Texans. Regardless, Bolden appears to have locked up the primary passing back job. He has some FLEX appeal in PPR formats, but will likely need to string together performances like this one to be trusted in fantasy lineups.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO