Bismarck, ND

Bismarck pregnancy and infant loss support group hosts 3rd annual 5K

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

Dana Schweitzer is one of the moms who’s a part of the Bismarck Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group.

The group supports families mourning the loss of a child during birth and after.

Schweitzer lost her youngest daughter who was 10 months old while in the hands of daycare. She said her daughter’s heart stopped beating suddenly.

“It’s very traumatic, it changes your life and it’s not something that it’s one day you wake up and you’re fine, it’s a constant everyday battle,” Facilitator of Bismarck Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss support group Schweitzer said.

Karey Eisenbarth is another member of the support group and supporter of the 5k.

“I always come with my friend,” Eisenbarth said.

Eisenbarth lost her son in 2007 after dying from heart complications.

“I still struggle with it, and I do think it’s important that families know that there’s a support group for them in the area,” Eisenbarth said.

This race gives families a place to honor the names of babies who passed.

“By naming that child or just giving that child a name can really help a family heal to know that their child is loved and honored and missed,” Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer said she hopes this walk and organization will provide hope for anyone who has lost a child.

“I felt very alone because nobody I knew had lost a child like that. I felt very alone, and I sought a support group,” Schweitzer said.

Eisenbarth says it has been 14 years since her son’s death, but Peyton James Eisenbarth will always be in her heart.

“He will always be a part of our family and we’ll see him again someday,” Eisenbarth said.

The Bismarck Share Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support Group meets once a month at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bismarck.

Related
KX News

Walk in remembrance of angel babies

Friday is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day, and one local organization is hosting a walk for parents who have lost their children. Angel Parents of North Dakota is a group for parents who have lost a child during pregnancy or infancy. The group is organizing a Remembrance Walk at Roosevelt Park in Minot […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Business Beat: Health clinic with a unique type of therapy now in Minot

Legacy Health Clinic is the newest healthcare clinic in Minot. The services offered include IV hydration therapy, medical marijuana and primary and family medicine. This clinic is the only place in Minot to offer IV hydration therapy and the founder said that it is a faster way to get vitamins and nutrients into the body. […]
MINOT, ND
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Hope, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

Your Health First: Recognizing signs of stroke

Jim Brandenburg was driving from Williston to Bismarck for a work meeting last month. He stopped at a gas station to get coffee, where he realized something was off. “I was asking about if this was still mountain time, and I couldn’t ask that question. Didn’t have speech,” 60-year-old Brandenburg said. Sanford Health neurologist Dr. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Local safe havens for animals of domestic violence victims

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and pets are usually not thought of when talking about this topic. There are about 1,200 safe havens for pets of survivors of domestic violence in the U.S. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 71% of victims of domestic violence living in shelters report their abuser threatened, […]
MINOT, ND
#Race#Infant Loss Support Group
KX News

KX Conversation: Dr. Joseph Lee talks upcoming Recovery Reinvented

We’re a little less than two weeks from this year’s Recovery Reinvented, and KX News is proud to sponsor this important community event each year. For our Oct. 12 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Dr. Joseph Lee, the president and CEO of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. We discussed what people can […]
HEALTH
KX News

KX News

