Bismarck, ND

Animal rescue shelter sets up adoption site in Bismarck bar

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

Pet rescuers say as we move into the fall season, animal adoptions are at their slowest.

The Miles of Love Dog Rescue hosted an adoption event inside The Laughing Sun Brewery in Bismarck.

Four dogs were at the brewery, but 20 total are in the shelter.

Most of the dogs came from Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Bridget Schapp said she hopes the dogs will get a loveable home, but it’s the puppies that tend to find homes faster than adult dogs.

“Puppies always seem to go faster, but we are taking some in from North Dakota, and we’ve taken some in from Texas. Even during the pandemic people still seem to want them to have forever homes,” animal foster parent Bridget Schapp said.

Schapp says it’s better to rescue an animal than purchase one at the pet store.

She says the process takes about two weeks to complete after filling out an application.

Lifestyle
