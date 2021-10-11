CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collin, Dallas, Denton, Fannin, Grayson, Hunt, Kaufman by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for north central Texas. Target Area: Collin; Dallas; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hunt; Kaufman; Rockwall; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rockwall County in north central Texas Hunt County in north central Texas Northwestern Kaufman County in north central Texas Southeastern Denton County in north central Texas Southeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas Collin County in north central Texas Dallas County in north central Texas Grayson County in north central Texas Fannin County in north central Texas * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Pottsboro to Frisco to Rendon, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observations. At 9:35 PM CDT, a wind gust to 70 MPH was measured at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Garland, Irving, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, McKinney, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson, Lewisville, Allen, Mansfield, Rowlett, Euless, Desoto, Grapevine and Cedar Hill. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

