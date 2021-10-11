CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, MO

Flood Watch issued for Vernon by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 11:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 10:36:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOZ066-111045- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.A.0014.211012T1630Z-211014T1536Z/ /HTNM7.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 940 PM CDT Sun Oct 10 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Watch for the Little Osage River near Horton. * From Tuesday morning to late Thursday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 26.8 feet. * Flood stage is 41.0 feet. * Flooding is possible. * Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. Target Area: Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Missouri Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County.

