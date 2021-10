Three Texas deputy constables were shot in an "ambush attack" early Saturday morning that killed at least one of them. The deputies were working a police-related extra job when they responded to a disturbance by a bar and lounge at around 2:15 a.m. The disturbance may have been a robbery, but that was unknown to the deputies at the time, Assistant Chief James Jones told reporters.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO