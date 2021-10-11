Euro Jrs Gold Medalist Aleksas Savickas Verbally Commits to Florida for 2022-23

When three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor finally steps out of the bobsled for the last time, maybe after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, she will be able to look back at a trail-blazing career in which she became the first woman to earn a spot on the U.S. National Team competing alongside men as a four-man bobsled pilot. From that event, she became the first woman to win a medal in international competition in a men’s event. She also won the 2015 World Championships in the two-woman event.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO