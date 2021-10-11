CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Euro Jrs Gold Medalist Aleksas Savickas Verbally Commits to Florida for 2022-23

By Anne Lepesant
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Lithuanian breaststroker Aleksas Savickas, the gold medalist in the 200 breast at Euro Juniors this summer, has verbally committed to Florida for 2022. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
swimswam.com

Winter U.S. Open Qualifier Molly Blanchard (2023) Verbally Commits to Lady Vols

Molly Blanchard, a 2:01/4:16 IMer from Poseidon Swimming in Virginia, will take her talents to Rocky Top in the fall of 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Corning Evening Times

Kyle Dake earns chance to become three-time gold medalist at World Championships

Kyle Dake of Lansing earned a shot at his third World Championship with three dominant victories Saturday in Oslo, Norway. Top-seeded Dake, competing in the 74-kilogram freestyle class, started the Senior World Championships with an 11-0 technical fall against Vasile Diacon of Moldova, then posted a 5-0 quarterfinal triumph against Fazli Eryilmaz of Turkey.
LANSING, NY
swimswam.com

#1 in 2022, Olympic Silver Medalist Claire Curzan Makes Her College Choice

TAC Titans polyvalent talent Claire Curzan has finally decided where she will spend her collegiate career from 2022 to 2026. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
RALEIGH, NC
swimswam.com

#7 Andrew Taylor Verbally Commits to In-state Florida Gators for 2023-24

TBAC's Andrew Taylor, the top miler in the class of 2023, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Florida. Current photo via Andrew Taylor. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
chatsports.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Selected by Raw During WWE Draft

WWE Raw has added an Olympic gold medalist to its roster. During night two of the WWE Draft on Monday night, heavyweight NCAA wrestling champion and Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson was selected by Raw. The annual draft exists as a way for Raw and SmackDown to freshen up and add to its rosters.
WWE
chiefexecutive.net

Three-Time Olympic Medalist: ‘You Can’t Spend Life in Your Gold Medal Moment’

When three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor finally steps out of the bobsled for the last time, maybe after the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, she will be able to look back at a trail-blazing career in which she became the first woman to earn a spot on the U.S. National Team competing alongside men as a four-man bobsled pilot. From that event, she became the first woman to win a medal in international competition in a men’s event. She also won the 2015 World Championships in the two-woman event.
SPORTS
news8000.com

Aquinas’ Macy Donarski verbally commits to St. Louis University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Aquinas standout Macy Donarski has announced on social media that she’ll play basketball at St. Louis University. Donarski helped take the Blugolds to the D3 state final last season, and would be expected to join the Billikens in the fall of 2023. The Billikens finished 14-5 last...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jrs#Swimming#Gold Medalist#Lithuanian#Euro Juniors#Swimswam#Federation#Gators#European#Scy#Amro Al Wir
AllGators

2022 Florida Gators Commit TE C.J. Hawkins Flips to Stanford

The Florida Gators will not be getting the services of 2022 recruit, tight end C.J. Hawkins in its next recruiting class after all. Earlier this evening, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound receiving threat flipped his commitment from Florida to the Stanford Cardinal. "I want to thank Coach Dan Mullen and [Gators TE...
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Utah HS State Record-holder Alexander Turney (2022) Verbals to Texas

55/2:02 breaststroker Alexander Turney from Olympus Aquatics in Utah has verbally committed to Texas for 2022-23. Current photo via Alexander Turney. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
TEXAS STATE
swimswam.com

Munster’s Mya Bailey (2022) Stays In-State, Verbals To Purdue

Bailey's best time in the 200 back was achieved when she was 14 years old, but would've ranked her in last season's top times. Current photo via Mya Bailey. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

9th-ranked Sam Powe Makes Verbal Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs for 2022-23

Sam Powe, whose backstroke times are already knocking on the A-final door at SECs, will join the Georgia Bulldogs next fall. Current photo via Sam Powe. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
Tomahawk Nation

De’Ante Green commits to Florida State

Just a few days after landing their second commitment of the 2022 recruiting class, the Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball program added a third name to the list, and this time it’s a talented power forward from Leonard Hamilton’s home state. De’Ante Green, a skilled forward from Asheville, North Carolina...
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

Elizabeth Tilt Hands Kentucky 4th Verbal Commitment to Class of 2027

Elizabeth Tilt, an Olympic Trials qualifier in the 100 fly and 400 IM, has verbally committed to Kentucky's class of 2027. Current photo via Elizabeth Tilt. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
inallkindsofweather.com

2022 DT Jamari Lyons commits to Florida

Florida’s 2022 recruiting class got off to a fairly slow start, but has picked up some steam tonight with the addition of four star defensive tackle Jamari Lyons. Lyons, out of Melbourne and Viera High School, chose the Gators over South Carolina, Indiana, and Arkansas. He also held offers from FSU, Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Miami, Penn State, West Virginia and Tennessee, among a few others.
FLORIDA STATE
swimswam.com

Sprinter Ben Kutufaris (2023) Makes Verbal Commitment to Alabama

Multi-sport athlete Ben Kutufaris, who has only begun swimming full-time over the last year, will join the Crimson Tide in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Ben Kutufaris. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
ALABAMA STATE
bluedevilhub.com

Students verbally commit to colleges for several sports

Several Davis High student athletes have already verbally committed to play sports at colleges. Senior Lindsay Taylor has verbally committed to play water polo at Indiana University. She has been playing her sport since she was five years old. She went to Indiana University for a water polo tournament in eighth grade, and has loved the school ever since.
DAVIS, CA
swimswam.com

Summer Juniors Qualifier Wyllo Hanson (2023) Verbally Commits to Auburn

Sprinter Wyllo Hanson from Coast Guard Blue Dolphins has announced her intention to swim at Auburn beginning with the 2023-24 school year. Current photo via Ariel Howard. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING

Comments / 0

Community Policy