Euro Jrs Gold Medalist Aleksas Savickas Verbally Commits to Florida for 2022-23
Lithuanian breaststroker Aleksas Savickas, the gold medalist in the 200 breast at Euro Juniors this summer, has verbally committed to Florida for 2022.
