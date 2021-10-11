Spooky Halloween Characters Jump on the Battle Bus
With Super Smash Bros. Ultimate unveiling its’ final DLC character, gamers are all wondering the same thing: Where do we go for character reveals now? Luckily, Fortnite has had more than its’ fair share of crazy character reveals, and they aren’t stopping anytime soon. These characters aren’t even limited to video-game worlds; literally, no pop-culture icon is safe from being put into Fortnite, from Street Fighter characters to major fashion brands to Ariana Grande (yes, you can play as the real-life human Ariana Grande in Fortnite). Recently, a few more characters have been announced for the game to get everyone into the Halloween spirit.games.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0