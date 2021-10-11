CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Spooky Halloween Characters Jump on the Battle Bus

By Jack Finger
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Super Smash Bros. Ultimate unveiling its’ final DLC character, gamers are all wondering the same thing: Where do we go for character reveals now? Luckily, Fortnite has had more than its’ fair share of crazy character reveals, and they aren’t stopping anytime soon. These characters aren’t even limited to video-game worlds; literally, no pop-culture icon is safe from being put into Fortnite, from Street Fighter characters to major fashion brands to Ariana Grande (yes, you can play as the real-life human Ariana Grande in Fortnite). Recently, a few more characters have been announced for the game to get everyone into the Halloween spirit.

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
pophorror.com

Spooky Premieres and Halloween Classics Arrive at Paramount+

Paramount+ is rolling out Peak Screaming, a month-long Halloween event that showcases the best in Halloween programming, including fan-favorite horror movies and iconic seasonal episodes in thoughtfully curated marquees for the whole family. The event will feature a range of premium content from the exclusive premiere of new horror films such as PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: NEXT OF KIN to the debut of a special Halloween RUGRATS episode and the spine-tingling season two finale of EVIL. Stream the growing collection of Halloween-themed content on Paramount+ by clicking – HERE.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

These Disney Halloween Decorations Range From Spooky To Magical

Now that it’s October, it’s time to plan all your upcoming scary movie nights and Halloween parties. Of course, you’ll want to show off your spooky season spirit with some festive decorations around the house. There are plenty of Disney-inspired pieces that’ll combine your love of Mickey and Minnie with classic Halloween symbols. Here are 15 Disney Halloween decorations to light up your next celebration.
LIFESTYLE
inputmag.com

Reebok calls the ‘Ghostbusters’ for a set of spooky Halloween sneakers

There’s something strange in the neighborhood, thanks to Reebok. The brand has prepared its second collaboration with Ghostbusters ahead of the forthcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie and Halloween. Made up of five different sneakers, the extensive collection takes inspiration from the franchise’s most famous ghouls and ghosts, translating their colors and graphics into equally scary shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Tom Hardy
country1037fm.com

You Can Buy A Halloween Spooky Celebrity Shoutout

Cameo is a video service that allows you to pay actors, musicians, reality TV stars, and other public figures for personalized shout-outs. Since its spooky season, they have developed a special “Halloween Section” that features tons of creepy characters and horror movie icons. You can request a Halloween message on...
TV & VIDEOS
The Oakland Press

Movies: ‘Halloween Kills’ in theaters and on Peacock

Jamie Lee Curtis returns to her best-known role, Laurie Strode, in “Halloween Kills,” in which a mob is inspired to track down Michael Myers to avenge an injured Laurie. David Gordon Green, who directed the 2018 “Halloween,” is behind the camera again in this installment that co-stars Anthony Michael Hall and Judy Greer. If you’re looking for some fresh scares this October, “Halloween Kills” will be available in theaters and streaming on Peacock free for premium subscribers starting Oct. 15. (AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr)
MOVIES
hardcoregamer.com

Pokémon GO Details Spooky Halloween Content

It’s the most creepiest time of the year. The Halloween season has arrived and with it comes all sorts of fun Pokémon GO content. Festivities will begin on October 15 and last until October 31. Certain events and features will be available through the whole time period while others are...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Adult Swim Releases ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ Trailer

The trailer and release date for Adult Swim’s Blade Runner: Black Lotus have been released at this year’s New York Comic Con, according to Space. The series will consist of 13, half-hour episodes that are slated to premiere on Saturday, November 13. Black Lotus follows a fictional universe, a decade...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Super Smash Bros#Dlc#Ign#Universal Pictures#The Eddie Brock Outfit
idropnews.com

Get Ready for Halloween with These Spooky Games for iPhone and iPad

Halloween is just around the corner, and we can’t wait for it! But if Christmas has taught us anything, it’s that you don’t need to wait to start celebrating. You can get in the Halloween spirit right now by playing some horrifying games. The best part, you can play them right on your iPhone and iPad. So if you’re looking for something spooky to explore, or you’re just looking for something new to play, here are some great games you’ll love this October.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Anthology Gets Greenlight at AMC

The Walking Dead franchise is anything but dead at AMC. The channel has greenlit a new spin-off for the franchise, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, according to Deadline. The series will be an anthology, with each episode being an hour-long story that will focus on both new and established characters set in the world of the original series. The original series has been airing since 2010, and it is set to end on its current eleventh season in 2022. The series spawned two spin-offs: Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

Box office predictions: ‘Halloween Kills’ will have a spooky good weekend

It looks like Halloween is coming early this year. All week long, Gold Derby users have been making their predictions for what film will win the U.S. box office for the weekend of October 15-17, and “Halloween Kills” (dir. David Gordon Green) is the odds-on front-runner. Universal’s slasher flick is the direct sequel to “Halloween” (2018) and the 12th movie overall in the decades-long “Halloween” franchise. Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle are back once again as victim Laurie Strode and killer Michael Myers, with new cast members Anthony Michael Hall and Thomas Mann joining the spooky fun. Agree or disagree...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Battlefield 2042’s New Hazard Zone Mode Set to be Revealed This Thursday

We’re in the home stretch now for Battlefield 2042. The title’s launch date is quickly approaching and has fast become one of the more anticipated releases of 2021. EA and DICE have been working non-stop to get this behemoth of a game ready, and despite a small delay, hype is reaching new heights. EA added to this by announcing that details of the newest game mode, Hazard Zone, will officially be unveiled later this week on Thursday, October 14.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Halloween
mxdwn.com

Riot Games & Secret Cinema Announce Real-Life Narrative Immersive Experience For League Of Legends Animated Series Arcane

Game developer and publisher Riot Games and Secret Cinema, the pioneers of immersive storytelling have announced a partnership that brings its first video game-based experience to Los Angeles. The experience will be based on the highly anticipated television series Arcane which is based on Riot Games’ League of Legends. The experience opens on November 21, 2021, for a limited run. Early Access tickets are available to purchase on October 13, 2021. Arcane premieres on Netflix on November 6, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Feature: 4 Horror-Comedies to Watch for Halloween Season!

1. Jennifer’s Body: This movie will bring you back memories of your high school frenemy. Written by Diablo Cody, Jennifer’s Body is one of her masterpieces along with Juno. The film is directed by Karyn Kusama, starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, making a powerful women-led film. The movie was released in 2009 but just recently has been recognized for its genius.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Squid Game Might Receive a Videogame Adaptation

Squid Game, a Korean show in which 456 impoverished contestants compete in deadly children’s game for a large cash prize, took the internet by storm following its release this last September. The show blew past expectations of Netflix’s Korean team led by Minyoung Kim. Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show stars lead roles consisting of actors Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun and Jung Ho-yeon.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Michelangelo is Already Banned from Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Tournaments

It’s been barely a week since the release of the much anticipated Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and the game already has a character that truly breaks the game: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle’s pizza-pounding Michelangelo. Mikey does this in two very special ways: his mobility and combo potential (spoilers: it’s very very...
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Capcom Has Launched a Halloween Themed Resident Evil 25th Anniversary Website

The 25th Anniversary of Resident Evil is underway and Capcom has just launched a brand new website that celebrates in style. The Happy Biohazard 25th Halloween site is now live and as you can guess, is filled to the brim with Halloween aesthetics. Pumpkin icons and other assortments lay across the domain, as well as some interesting tidbits on the immediate right of the page. Apparently, Capcom is going to use the site as platform to make surprise announcements for the remainder of October.
VIDEO GAMES
WKRG News 5

Sora joins the fight: Three awesome products featuring the final Super Smash Bros. fighter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Sora has officially been revealed as the latest and possibly final character in the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, and fans couldn’t be happier. The primary protagonist in the Kingdom Hearts series, Sora is the first Disney-owned character to make it into the Super Smash Bros. games. Many […]
VIDEO GAMES
cbslocal.com

Spooky Peeps Return To Stores Before Halloween

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Peeps lovers have another reason to celebrate Halloween. Spooky Peeps have been brought back to stores just in time. The Bethlehem-based company, Just Born, has brought back the pumpkins, monsters, cats, and ghosts. The candy couldn’t be found in stores last year because the company stopped making...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy