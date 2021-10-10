‘Smallville’ Photos: Lois Lane’s Family Comes to Town
Official photos from the seventh episode of season 10 airing November 5. Official Description: "The General and Lucy Lane decide to drop in on Lois and Clark for a surprise Thanksgiving dinner. Clark and the General get off to a rocky start after Lois' father bashes the superheroes and tells Clark he is trying to pass a vigilante registration law. Meanwhile, in an effort to stop the vigilante registration act from being passed, Rick Flagg lies to Lucy in order to lure Clark away from the farm long enough for him to assassinate the General. Lois is torn between making her father proud and her love for Clark."www.buddytv.com
