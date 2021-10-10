‘Smallville’ Photos: Lois Lane’s Family Comes to Town

I’m what you might call a multi-shipper. This is particularly common in non-book related media — particularly because I read a lot of romance novels and there’s usually only one couple or grouping to root for. But usually, when watching a movie or television show or play or listening to a radio drama or anything else, if there is a hint of chemistry between a pair or group of people, my mind starts to wander. If I see a ship I never even considered being presented through story or art, I might get right on that wagon. If I revisit something after a long time away and see something I never thought about, I go searching for stories to see if I was the only one. If I’m reading variations on a story, whether it’s fan fiction or a reimagined classic or a new comics telling, I’ll go for anything, usually.

