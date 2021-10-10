CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Smallville’ Photos: Lois Lane’s Family Comes to Town

By Buddy TV
Buddytv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficial photos from the seventh episode of season 10 airing November 5. Official Description: "The General and Lucy Lane decide to drop in on Lois and Clark for a surprise Thanksgiving dinner. Clark and the General get off to a rocky start after Lois' father bashes the superheroes and tells Clark he is trying to pass a vigilante registration law. Meanwhile, in an effort to stop the vigilante registration act from being passed, Rick Flagg lies to Lucy in order to lure Clark away from the farm long enough for him to assassinate the General. Lois is torn between making her father proud and her love for Clark."

www.buddytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

Lois Lane and Clark Kent: My One True OTP

I’m what you might call a multi-shipper. This is particularly common in non-book related media — particularly because I read a lot of romance novels and there’s usually only one couple or grouping to root for. But usually, when watching a movie or television show or play or listening to a radio drama or anything else, if there is a hint of chemistry between a pair or group of people, my mind starts to wander. If I see a ship I never even considered being presented through story or art, I might get right on that wagon. If I revisit something after a long time away and see something I never thought about, I go searching for stories to see if I was the only one. If I’m reading variations on a story, whether it’s fan fiction or a reimagined classic or a new comics telling, I’ll go for anything, usually.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

“We Had Freedom to Change the Mythology:” An Oral History of ‘Smallville’

Twenty years ago, audiences believed a boy would fly (someday). Smallville debuted on The WB on Oct. 16, 2001, just four weeks after the Sept. 11 terror attacks shook the foundations of the United States. Audiences tuned in to see a hopeful vision of America, with the pilot telling the story of an alien growing up in Kansas, facing the challenges of the teenage years while feeling different. The show was as much about parenting as it was about superpowers. Smallville, from creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, starred Tom Welling, a young actor with the good looks and Midwestern decency needed...
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Smallville 20th Anniversary: A Retrospective Look

As it celebrates its twentieth anniversary, Ricky Church looks back on Smallville…. When I was a young teenager, I had actually been drifting away from comics and superheroes a bit. After Batman & Robin it became clear no more Batman movies were going to be made for a while and cartoons like Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond were winding down while the late 90s and early 00s weren’t particularly great for comics. Three things over the course of my high school years reignited my passion for these characters. Starting backwards, it was Batman Begins, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films and Smallville.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Ironside
Person
Peyton List
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star's absence explained in The Conners wedding episode

The Conners spoilers follow. The Conners aired a lovely episode last night (October 13) in the US, as Louise Goldufski became part of the family by marrying Dan Conner. But it wasn't all plain sailing, as a tornado threatened to completely derail the day. Thankfully, Jackie Harris stepped in and pronounced them husband and wife.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lanes#Thanksgiving
TVShowsAce

‘Teen Mom’: Mackenzie Edwards Updates Relationship With Ryan, ‘Turn Your Mess Into A Message’

Teen Mom couple Ryan and Mackenzie Edwards are updating their fans about the current status of their relationship. They have endured a lot together and are sharing just how things are going for them. Ryan and Mackenzie claim that it has been a hard road to get to where they are today. It has been years of bad feelings and mistakes. However, the former Teen Mom couple claim they are finally in a ‘happy place’ together.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
celebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Baby Crisis Bursts Sasha And Brando’s Bubble

General Hospital spoilers tease that the expectant mommy and daddy, Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson) and Brando Corbin’s (Johnny Wactor) happy baby bubble might just burst after a delivery crisis on an upcoming episode of General Hospital!. General Hospital Spoilers – Sasha Gilmore’s About To Pop Like A Balloon, And Expectant...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Food Network Star Anne Burrell Marries Stuart Claxton: 'We Feel So Much Love'

The Food Network star married Stuart Claxton on Saturday in a beautiful fall ceremony at Windridge Estates Redbarn 20 in Cazenovia, N.Y., the bride's hometown. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of her wedding, Burrell, 52, opened up about finally tying the knot after getting engaged in April 2020 while quarantining with her family and Claxton in Cazenovia.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Katey Sagal Hit by Car, Rushed to Hospital

“Sons of Anarchy” star Katey Sagal, 67, was hit by a car while walking in L.A., reports TMZ. The actress was crossing the street when she was struck by a car. The driver stopped to assist her, and an ambulance rushed Sagal to the hospital. A source tells TMZ that...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy