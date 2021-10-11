CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Two people killed in separate shootings in Pine Bluff

 5 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Pine Bluff this weekend.

The first happening at a makeshift nightclub off Blake Street early Saturday morning.

Police said 18-year-old Christian Mayzes was shot and killed there just before 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.

PBPD: 18-year-old shot and killed in Pine Bluff early Saturday

They’ve yet to find his killer.

“I don’t come out my door and it’s not because I don’t want to, it’s because there’s so much going on,” Curtis Smith said. Smith, who lives near the club, heard gunshots.

The second shooting happened Sunday morning at an apartment complex off Old Warren Road.

Investigators say a 22-year-old was shot and killed at around 9:30 a.m.

One person was taken into custody, but so far nobody has been charged.

Sunday’s death was the 22nd homicide for Pine Bluff this year.

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

