Khemmis Share Dynamic New Single “Sigil”

By Aaron Grech
mxdwn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoom metal outfit Khemmis has official released a new single “Sigil,” which was originally a B-Side set for Decibel’s Flexi Series. Although the song will not be featured on the group’s upcoming studio album Deceiver, it highlights the band’s signature doom sound. Although “Sigil” is filled with melodic riffs and...

