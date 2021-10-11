Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Three catches in loss

Offense: C-D As in Complete Disaster. Forget the 14 second-half points. The Raiders had one of their worst — if not the worst — halves of football under Jon Gruden. One first down. A total of 52 yards. They were brutal beyond explanation. Hidden within a 3-0 start was the woeful play of a rebuilt and beat-up offensive line. There was no camouflaging it Monday night. The Chargers sacked quarterback Derek Carr four times and hit him another seven. Carr finished 21 of 34 for 196 yards with two scores and an interception. Henry Ruggs led the team with 60 receiving yards and Josh Jacobs had 40 on the ground.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO