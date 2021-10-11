CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders' Henry Ruggs: Three catches in loss

 5 days ago

Ruggs brought in all three targets for 51 yards in the Raiders' 20-9 loss to the Bears on Sunday. On a lackluster day for the Raiders' passing attack, Ruggs posted his second consecutive three-catch tally. The speedster's receiving yardage total was second on the afternoon to that of Hunter Renfrow's, although it also marked the third straight time Ruggs' production in that category declined over that of the prior game. The second-year pro will look to reverse that unfavorable trend in a Week 6 road battle against the Broncos.

The Spun

Raiders Make Official Decision On Marcus Mariota

During the Las Vegas Raiders‘ season opener, Marcus Mariota suffered a quad injury on a 31-yard run. He was placed on injured reserve shortly after the game. After missing the past four games, Mariota has finally been activated off injured reserve. This means he’ll now rejoin the 53-man roster and return to his role as the Raiders’ backup quarterback.
NFL
raiderramble.com

Slow Starts Finally Catch Up To Raiders In Week 4

Undefeated was fun while it lasted, but the Silver and Black took their first loss of the year in Week 4. It simply was not the night for Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders as the Los Angeles Chargers took care of business, winning 28-14. Honestly, the game could...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Broncos#Bears#American Football
FanSided

Three keys to a Chicago Bears upset over the Raiders

How could the Chicago Bears pull off an upset in Las Vegas as they face a surprisingly good Raiders team? The Raiders have surpassed all expectations most placed on them in the offseason after ripping off a three-game win streak to start the season. The Bears are rolling into Week...
NFL
numberfire.com

Darren Waller scores for Raiders in loss

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught 4 passes on 7 targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Waller has now drawn seven targets in three straight games and he's been held between 50-65 yards in each of those contests. The results have been disappointing since Waller's 19-target, 105-yard opener, but he remains the No. 1 option on offense for Derek Carr and the Raiders. They will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 5.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Grading Raiders’ 28-14 loss to Chargers

Offense: C-D As in Complete Disaster. Forget the 14 second-half points. The Raiders had one of their worst — if not the worst — halves of football under Jon Gruden. One first down. A total of 52 yards. They were brutal beyond explanation. Hidden within a 3-0 start was the woeful play of a rebuilt and beat-up offensive line. There was no camouflaging it Monday night. The Chargers sacked quarterback Derek Carr four times and hit him another seven. Carr finished 21 of 34 for 196 yards with two scores and an interception. Henry Ruggs led the team with 60 receiving yards and Josh Jacobs had 40 on the ground.
NFL
numberfire.com

Hunter Renfrow paces Raiders in targets, catches

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow caught 6 passes on 8 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in a Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Renfrow scored for a second straight week and he led the Raiders in targets and receptions. The third-year slot specialist has the second-largest target share (18.6%) on the team behind Darren Waller and he has at least five catches with 50-plus yards and/or a touchdown in every game this season. The Raiders will face the Chicago Bears in Week 5.
NFL
silverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Henry Ruggs making speed presence felt

Henry Ruggs III continues to show the NFL what he is — a true speed threat. Ruggs may never produce like the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL draft should be expected to, but he is growing into his role and it certainly has a presence in the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense.
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders’ offense struggles in home loss to Chicago Bears

The Raiders tried to rally late, but they couldn’t overcome their offensive struggles in a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. After opening the season 3-0, the Raiders have lost back-t0-back games. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Contact Vincent Bonsignore at...
NFL
Daily Herald

Lightning strike: Raiders can't catch Bolts after slow start

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- A slow start is becoming a familiar predicament for the Las Vegas Raiders, who have fallen behind by two touchdowns in three of their four games this season. But a delayed kickoff because of a lightning threat - at a stadium with a roof?. That was a...
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL

