Giants' Kadarius Toney: Gets precautionary x-rays

Toney was shuttled on a cart for X-rays on his leg after being ejected from Sunday's 44-20 loss to Dallas, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. The tests are believed to have been precautionary, but the Giants can ill afford to lose the rookie first-round pick considering they could already be without Kenny Golladay (knee), Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and Darius Slayton (hamstring) in the receiving corps. Toney's name may surface on the injury report once the G-Men resume practicing, and his status for the team's Week 6 matchup with the Rams could also be affected by possible supplemental discipline for punching Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee, which prompted Toney's ejection Sunday.