CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Burton Call Out NASCAR for Repeating Mistakes of Indianapolis Road Course at Charlotte Roval

By Kyle Dalton
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The last time NASCAR visited a road course at Indianapolis, it proved disastrous as multiple curbs on the track destroyed numerous cars in both the Xfinity and Cup Series races. On Saturday at the Charlotte Roval, drivers and fans had a bad case of deja vu when the race was red-flagged and the track had to be repaired after a curb shredded one of the cars.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

NASCAR sponsor news hints at upcoming driver deal

A Friday announcement left many wondering when Joe Gibbs Racing will finally make the confirmation for which we’ve all been waiting about the 2022 NASCAR season. Interstate Batteries announced Friday that they will continue one of the longest running partnerships in NASCAR by renewing their sponsorship deal with Joe Gibbs Racing in not only the Cup Series but the Xfinity Series.
MOTORSPORTS
mrn.com

Clinching scenarios for Charlotte Roval

See how NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series drivers can advance to the Round of 8 in each of their respective series. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval will host two elimination races — one for the NASCAR Cup Series and one for the NASCAR Xfinity Series — this weekend as each of those playoff fields will be reduced to eight drivers. See how drivers can lock into the next rounds of their respective series with the clinching scenarios below.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
CharlotteObserver.com

How every NASCAR playoff driver did at the Charlotte Roval race. Who missed the cut?

The drama between Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott that started at Bristol continued Sunday at the Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. On Lap 54 — early in Stage 3 — Harvick wrecked Elliott in Turn 7, bumping him in the rear and sending him into the wall. The implications were huge. With the crash, Elliott fell from above the playoff cut line to joining Harvick just below the line.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Josh Bilicki
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Person
Jeff Burton
Person
Steve Letarte
Person
Dale Earnhardt
Person
Joey Logano
USA Today

Kyle Larson wins at Charlotte Roval as Kevin Harvick eliminated from NASCAR playoffs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kyle Larson rallied from early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. Larson’s victory on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports. Larson and reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott moved into the round of eight, but Alex Bowman and William Byron were eliminated and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Kevin Harvick.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xfinity#Nascaronnbc
Birmingham Star

Weekend preview: Charlotte ROVAL

The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course is set to punctuate what has been a thrilling and unpredictable second round of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 (2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). This 4-year-old race on the Charlotte Road...
TALLADEGA, AL
Racing News

Charlotte ROVAL Entry List: October 2021 (NASCAR)

NASCAR entry lists for The ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This weekend, the NASCAR Playoffs roll into Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2.28-mile road course is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series. View the Charlotte ROVAL entry lists below. Charlotte ROVAL Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule |...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Rock Hill Herald

Here’s what NASCAR’s Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval revealed

NASCAR teams staked out at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course for two days following a dramatic Cup playoff race at the same venue, but lightning-quick adjustments were far in the rearview mirror. Perhaps more accurately, they were in the rearview camera, which is one of the many new features...
NFL
CBS Sports

2021 Bank of America Roval 400 odds, predictions: Model shares surprising picks for Charlotte, NASCAR Playoffs

The final race of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs will take place on Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. The 2021 Bank of America Roval 400 will be the seventh road race of the season for the NASCAR Cup Series, as the latest version of the NASCAR schedule has placed an emphasis on road racing. Charlotte began hosting NASCAR in 1960, but didn't host a race at the Roval until 2018.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
wbut.com

Nascar hits the Charlotte “Roval” Sunday

Nascar will race on the “Roval” at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday. Hear the race on WBUT beginning at 1pm. Four drivers will be eliminated from the championship run at the end of the race. Defending champion Chase Elliott has won the past two races on the Charlotte track that blends...
MOTORSPORTS
thefocus.news

Why is NASCAR using pink window nets at Charlotte roval?

NASCAR Cup cars will look a little different this weekend at the Charlotte roval with pink window nets. Why is the series using them, and which driver is behind the push?. For Sunday’s 109 lap affair at the Charlotte roval, the window nets of the Cup cars will be pink.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

172K+
Followers
22K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy