RALEIGH, N.C. – Deac McCaskill was able to break through at his home track for his first CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour victory of the season Sunday at Wake County Speedway. McCaskill led the most laps during the 125-lap event en route to the victory. It was an emotional victory for McCaskill, who called the win, “Probably the biggest win of my career.” It was his first victory since the 2019 season.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO