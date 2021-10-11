Giants’ gutsy resolve doesn’t get them a medal

Another season, another team, but the daunting presence of DeSean Jackson still ready, willing and able to run past the Giants. Jackson is a Giants nemesis, pure and simple. He shredded them when he played in the NFC East — first with the Eagles (his Miracle at the Meadowlands walk-off, punt-return touchdown in 2010 is an all-time Giants lowlight), then with Washington. Jackson also played for the Buccaneers, went back to the Eagles and now is in his first season with the Rams. At 34, he is not the player he once was, but he can still run, evidenced by his production this season: seven receptions for a ridiculous 215 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per catch.

