NFL

Giants’ gutsy resolve doesn’t get them a medal

By Mike Vaccaro
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey aren’t supposed to exist in professional sports, not as long as both teams are being paid. Moral victories? No thank you. Better to fess up and say you got your arse handed to you. Better to say you simply aren’t as good. Better to say nothing at all. Moral...

The Spun

NFL Decides On Punishment For Cowboys vs. Giants Fight

Last Sunday, a fight broke out between New York Giants rookie wideout Kadarius Toney and Dallas Cowboys defensive back Damontae Kazee. Toney was ultimately ejected for throwing a punch at Kazee. It was unfortunate that Toney lost his composure and threw a punch at Kazee because it overshadowed his performance...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Cowboys Make Three Roster Moves

Michael Gehlken reports that the Dallas Cowboys are signing TE Jeremy Sprinkle and FB Nick Ralston to their active roster, as both players are out of standard elevations this season. Gehlken reports that Ralston’s deal will be a two-year contract. Gehlken is also reporting that the team is waiving T...
NFL
New York Post

Troy Aikman doesn’t give Giants much of a chance against ‘explosive’ Cowboys

Two decades after his retirement, Troy Aikman has become a big part of the Giants-Cowboys rivalry again. Aikman said the Giants “aren’t even in Dallas’ class” during an interview this week with “The Musers” on 96.7 FM The Ticket in Dallas. The former Cowboys great will be the color commentator on Fox’s broadcast when the teams meet Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
NFL
Dak Prescott
jerseysportingnews.com

Bump N' Run with KT: Giants and Jets struggles continue, Rutgers doesn't work in the Big Ten

For those who are new, which is pretty much all of you, I started this column a few years ago for Double G Sports, where I would look at all the local and national football stories in my own biased and weird way. For Jersey Sporting News, I will cover the Giants, Jets, and all of the local New Jersey college football teams. I will even throw in some high school football as those players are the future of football.
NFL
New York Post

Giants won’t get away with this shocking phenomenon again

The Giants did not dump a Gatorade bucket on Joe Judge after their first win of the season, so there is some cold water left to be thrown. Sure, Daniel Jones played aggressively, Saquon Barkley cut on his knee like a healthy runner, fast receivers broke tackles, the offensive line sealed cracks and Judge made smart fourth-quarter decisions. But where was the pass rush? Certainly not on any list of positives.
NFL
New York Post

Rams’ DeSean Jackson an all-too-familiar foe for Giants

Another season, another team, but the daunting presence of DeSean Jackson still ready, willing and able to run past the Giants. Jackson is a Giants nemesis, pure and simple. He shredded them when he played in the NFC East — first with the Eagles (his Miracle at the Meadowlands walk-off, punt-return touchdown in 2010 is an all-time Giants lowlight), then with Washington. Jackson also played for the Buccaneers, went back to the Eagles and now is in his first season with the Rams. At 34, he is not the player he once was, but he can still run, evidenced by his production this season: seven receptions for a ridiculous 215 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per catch.
NFL
CBS Boston

Offensive Linemen Mike Onwenu, Shaq Mason Return To Patriots Practice On Thursday

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots offensive line will still be down some big bodies on Sunday, but the team should get at least one of its starting linemen back against the Cowboys. Left guard Mike Onwenu was activated from the COVID-19 list and was a full participant at practice on Thursday. Onwenu and left tackle Isaiah Wynn both landed on the COVID list last week, leaving the line extremely shorthanded against the Texans in Week 5. There has been no update on Wynn so far in Week 6, so his availability is unlikely against the Cowboys this weekend. Elsewhere along the line, right guard...
NFL
CBS Atlanta

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL
Football
Sports
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
hypefresh.co

Russell Wilson Mourns Best Friend’s Death

Loosing a best friend can be tough on anyone. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson recently lost his bestfriend Trevor Moawad to Cancer. Of course, the football player didn’t take the news of Moawad’s passing lightly. Since his death, Wilson and his famous wife Ciara, have mourned over the untimely death of their friend. Recently, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback gave a tribute to his dear friend.
NFL

