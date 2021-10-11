CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flash Flood Warning issued for Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 15:39:00 SST Expires: 2021-10-10 19:15:00 SST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring within the warned area. The heavy rains may cause rock and mudslides in steep terrain areas. Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Find an alternate route. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Tutuila and Aunuu The National Weather Service in Pago Pago has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Tutuila Aunuu * Until 7 PM SST * At 336 PM, An observer reported heavy rainfall near Ili`Ili. Flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...An observer reported. IMPACT...Flooding in drainages, streams, roads, properties and other low-lying areas. Road closures possible in some areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain. LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 339 AOAULI ASO SA OKETOPA 10 2021 UA TUUINA ATU E LE OFISA O LE TAU I TAFUNA SE * LAPATAIGA MO LOLOGA MA TAFEGA MO Tutuila Aunuu * SE`IA OO I LE 7 PM SST * I LE 336 PM, sa ripotia mai timuga mamafa mai Ili`ili. O nei timuga ua fa`atupula`ia ai lologa ma tafega i le taimi nei po o se taimi lata mai. LAMATAIGA...O timuga mamafa e faatupula`ia ai lologa ma timuga. PUNAVAI O FAAMATALAGA...O nei timuga sa ripotia mai e tagatanu`u. AAFIAGA...E faatupula`ia lologa ma tafega i alavai, auvai, aualatele ma nofoaga maualalo. E ono tapunia auala e faafaigata ona faafoe ai lau taavale. E mafai fo`i ona solo eleele mai i mauga ma nofoanga mapu`epu`e. FLASH FLOOD...AN OBSERVER REPORTED

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caroline, Northumberland, Western Essex, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with these storms. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Caroline; Northumberland; Western Essex; Westmoreland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern King and Queen, northwestern Northumberland, Richmond, southeastern Caroline, Westmoreland, northwestern King William and Essex Counties through 415 PM EDT At 328 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dahlgren to near Loretto to near Dawn. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Colonial Beach, Tappahannock, Warsaw, Montross, Champlain, Callao, Beulahville, Kinsale, Dawn, Loretto, Heathsville, Leedstown, Farnham, Mangohick, Haynesville, Newtown, Newland, Coles Point, Dunnsville and Hague. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At 2.8 feet, flooding of some of the parking area near Dock Street in Annapolis may occur, with water surrounding the Alex Haley Memorial. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/12 AM 1.8 0.4 1.0 1 None 17/03 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.2 1 None 18/03 AM 1.6 0.2 0.3 0 None 18/04 PM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0-1 None 19/05 AM 1.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southeast Harford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 19:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southeast Harford COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southeast Harford County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, water begins to go over the bulkhead at the Havre de Grace Yacht Basin in multiple locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Havre de Grace is at 7:54 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Havre de Grace MD MLLW Categories - Minor 4.0 ft, Moderate 5.5 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/06 PM 4.2 1.7 2.5 1 Minor 17/07 AM 2.9 0.5 0.7 1 None 17/09 PM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0-1 None 18/09 AM 2.7 0.3 0.4 0 None 18/09 PM 2.4 -0.0 0.1 0 None 19/10 AM 2.3 -0.1 0.1 0 None
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/05 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 1 None 17/05 PM 1.3 -0.4 0.0 1 None 18/06 AM 1.7 0.0 0.2 1 None 18/08 PM 1.4 -0.3 -0.1 1 None 19/07 AM 1.4 -0.3 0.0 1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/05 PM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1 Minor 17/05 AM 2.1 0.4 0.4 1 None 17/05 PM 1.5 -0.2 0.0 1 None 18/05 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 18/06 PM 1.4 -0.3 -0.1 1 None 19/06 AM 1.5 -0.2 0.0 0 None
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:59:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This severe thunderstorm may contain little or no lightning. Do not wait until you hear thunder before taking cover. Target Area: Bucks The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey South central Morris County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Mercer County in central New Jersey Somerset County in northern New Jersey Northwestern Middlesex County in northern New Jersey East central Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 402 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Clinton to near New Hope, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Somerville, Somerset, Bridgewater, South Brunswick, Middlesex, Bound Brook, Manville, Mendham, Flemington, Clinton, Pennington, Peapack And Gladstone, New Hope, Hopewell, Lebanon, Far Hills, Rocky Hill, Stockton, Millstone and Skillman. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 16 and 38. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 10 and 33. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cecil A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CECIL COUNTY At 336 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or near Elkton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Newark, Elkton, North East, Pleasant Hill, Cherry Hill, Barksdale, Fair Hill, Glen Westover, Andora, Appleton and Glasgow. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 17:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water also nearly covers the promenade at the dragon boat dock in the Inner Harbor. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 17/05 AM 1.9 0.2 0.4 1 None 17/05 PM 1.3 -0.4 0.0 1 None 18/06 AM 1.7 0.0 0.2 1 None 18/08 PM 1.4 -0.3 -0.1 1 None 19/07 AM 1.4 -0.3 0.0 1 None NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 16/05 PM 3.4 1.7 2.1 1 Minor 17/05 AM 2.1 0.4 0.4 1 None 17/05 PM 1.5 -0.2 0.0 1 None 18/05 AM 1.8 0.1 0.2 0-1 None 18/06 PM 1.4 -0.3 -0.1 1 None 19/06 AM 1.5 -0.2 0.0 0 None
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chester THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Greene; Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Addison, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Rutland, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Addison; Chittenden; Lamoille; Orange; Rutland; Washington; Windsor A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN ORANGE...EASTERN ADDISON...NORTH CENTRAL RUTLAND...SOUTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN WINDSOR AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 324 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Stowe to South Lincoln to near Bread Loaf, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Middlebury, Morrisville, Braintree Hill, Cambridge, Salisbury, Waterbury Village, Lincoln, Hyde Park, Worcester, Middlesex, Granville, Hancock, Ripton, Morrisville Village, Moretown, Underhill State Park, Leicester, E F Knapp State Airport and Elmore. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Salem The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern New Castle County in northern Delaware West central Salem County in southern New Jersey Southern Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Barksdale, or over Newark, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Newark, Pennsville, Carneys Point, Elsmere, New Castle, Newport, Greenville, Stanton, North Star, Glasgow, Bear, Talleyville, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington Manor, Pike Creek, Hockessin, Ashland, Bellefonte and Edgemoor. This includes the following highways Interstate 95 in Delaware between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 14:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to poor drainage and street flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ulster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 410 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of North-South Lake Campground to near Woodstock to near High Falls, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Kingston, Ellenville, Catskill, Saugerties, Hunter, Hurley, Woodstock, Coxsackie, Athens, Kerhonkson, West Hurley, Napanoch, Saugerties South, North-South Lake Campground, West Shokan, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Lake Katrine, Phoenicia, Mount Tremper and Lanesville. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 15:58:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Salem THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN NEW CASTLE...WEST CENTRAL SALEM AND SOUTHERN CHESTER COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still likely with this thunderstorm with gusts up to 45 mph possible.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Greene, Ulster by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 16:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greene; Ulster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ULSTER AND EASTERN GREENE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for east central New York.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 15:56:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orleans THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN LAMOILLE...WESTERN ORLEANS...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN AND EASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northwestern Vermont.
