CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labette County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas. Target Area: Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wilson, western Labette, southwestern Neosho and Montgomery Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dearing, or 7 miles northwest of Coffeyville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Coffeyville, Independence, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Caney, Thayer, Edna, Dearing, Altoona, Mound Valley, Elk City, Tyro, Galesburg, Liberty, Havana, Bolton, Sycamore, Lake Parsons and Parsons Tri City Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Overnight Health Care — Presented by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing — FDA panel endorses booster shots of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup. We hope you’re in a good mood this Friday. And if not, you can celebrate National Grouch Day with Oscar the Grouch instead. An FDA advisory panel recommended...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Montgomery County, KS
City
Galesburg, KS
City
Elk City, KS
City
Dearing, KS
City
Caney, KS
City
Coffeyville, KS
City
Wilson, KS
City
Edna, KS
City
Fredonia, KS
City
Sycamore, KS
County
Labette County, KS
County
Neosho County, KS
County
Wilson County, KS
City
Mound Valley, KS
City
Altoona, KS
The Hill

​​Islamic State claims credit for deadly mosque bombing in Afghanistan

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide bombing that left 47 people dead on Friday in southern Afghanistan, The Associated Press reported. The Sunni extremist group said late Friday in a statement over social media that guards outside of the Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province had been shot and killed by two of its members, and that one explosive had erupted inside the mosque while the other was detonated at the mosque’s entrance, according to the AP.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Tornado Watch#Thayer
CNN

Netflix fired an employee who leaked information about Dave Chappelle's special

New York (CNN) — Netflix fired an employee for sharing "confidential, commercially sensitive information" outside of the company about Dave Chappelle's controversial stand-up special "The Closer," the company confirmed to CNN on Saturday. The employee leaked the information to Bloomberg, which published it in an article on Wednesday. The unidentified...
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy