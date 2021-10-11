Special Weather Statement issued for Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-10 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-10 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern Kansas. Target Area: Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wilson, western Labette, southwestern Neosho and Montgomery Counties through 1030 PM CDT At 938 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Dearing, or 7 miles northwest of Coffeyville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Coffeyville, Independence, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Caney, Thayer, Edna, Dearing, Altoona, Mound Valley, Elk City, Tyro, Galesburg, Liberty, Havana, Bolton, Sycamore, Lake Parsons and Parsons Tri City Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH